Jean-Claude Juncker: ‘Brexit was a waste of time and energy’

A few hours away from the United Kingdom officially leaving the European Union, former EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker shared his thoughts in an interview with FRANCE 24. He told our Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson why he believed Brexit was “a waste of time and energy”; why he was confident that no other member states would follow the UK’s lead in quitting the bloc; and why he regretted not having intervened in the 2016 referendum campaign.

