Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to Haute Couture
It was the hot ticket of the Haute Couture 2020 collections: Jean-Paul Gaultier’s final catwalk show, after a 50-year career. Paris’s Châtelet Theatre was packed to the rafters and the atmosphere was electric as the French designer unveiled a collection made up of 200 pieces, all featuring his trademark details: the iconic Breton striped shirt, underwear worn as outerwear, the conical bra and embroidered jeans. Everyone is now wondering what he’s going to do next. Watch our show to find out!
