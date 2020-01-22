“The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia,” the experts said in a statement.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/22/jeff-bezos-un-calls-for-probe-into-claims-saudi-crown-prince-hacked-amazon-ceo-s-phone

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live