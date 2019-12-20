Jihadists still spreading terror in northern Syria

In north-eastern Syria, have the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces been abandoned by their Western allies, notably the US? Up until October and Donald Trump’s decision to pull out nearly all US Special Forces and troops from the area, Washington and the FDS carried out daily operations against the Islamic State group. But as Turkey becomes the major player in northern Syria, the jihadists are regaining strength and are still spreading death and terror. An estimated 10,000 jihadists are currently in Kurdish prisons, but are ready to take up arms again. Our team on the ground reports.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en