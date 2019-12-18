Job alert! Lord of the Rings show needs ‘hairy’ extras with ‘no teeth and wrinkles’

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, December 18: Will they or won’t they? The US House of Representatives prepares to vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment. Also, Pakistan sentences its former military strongman Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia and Australia boils in record-reaching temperatures. Finally, job seekers apply: the new Lord of The Rings TV show is casting ‘hairy’ extras with no teeth and leathery skin!

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en