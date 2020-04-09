Share
Jobless claims surge past 16 million as coronavirus hammers US economy

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has blown past 16 million, with weekly new claims topping 6 million for the second straight time last week amid tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak that have abruptly ground the country to a halt.

