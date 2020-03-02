Joe Biden ‘finds his voice’ after South Carolina victory and Buttigieg exit

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – March 2, 2020: We take a look at reactions in the US press following Joe Biden’s South Carolina victory and Pete Buttigieg’s decision to drop out of the race for the White House. We then turn to China, where a new report has exposed a system of forced labour imposed on Uighur communities. Finally, we turn to France, where we look at a widely shared column denouncing Roman Polanski’s controversial win at the César Awards.

