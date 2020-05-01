Joe Biden has denied Tara Reade sexual assault allegations

Former Vice President Biden told MSNBC he did not assault then-staffer Tara Reade when she worked for him in 1993 when he was a senator.

He said he could not remember her making a complaint. Reade says Biden touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. Al Jazeera’s Kimberley Halkett reports.

