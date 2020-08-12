-
Joe Biden picks Kamal Harris as running mate in US presidential election | DW News
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to be his running mate in November’s election. The California is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party. The decision comes a week ahead of the Democratic National Convention, where Biden and Harris will be officially confirmed.
