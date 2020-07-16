-
John Bolton: ‘I’m not gonna vote for the Republican party nominee for president’
In his book “The Room Where It Happened”, which the Trump administration tried to block from publication, John Bolton paints an uncompromising picture of the current occupant of the White House. As Donald Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months, Bolton was a first-hand witness to the decisions of the US president, whom he accuses of offering “personal favours to dictators he liked”.
