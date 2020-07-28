-
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine - 8 hours ago
-
Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january - 8 hours ago
-
John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market - 9 hours ago
-
Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre - 9 hours ago
-
Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted - 9 hours ago
-
Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands - 9 hours ago
-
Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust - 9 hours ago
In the US capital Washington, DC, lawmakers and family members honored late Democratic congressman and civil rights pioneer John Lewis. A ceremony for Lewis was held inside the rotunda of the Capitol Building, where he is the first African American congressman to lie in state. Lewis died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.
