John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News

In the US capital Washington, DC, lawmakers and family members honored late Democratic congressman and civil rights pioneer John Lewis. A ceremony for Lewis was held inside the rotunda of the Capitol Building, where he is the first African American congressman to lie in state. Lewis died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#JohnLewis #USA #CivilRights