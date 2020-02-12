Share
Johnson greenlights woodland-destroying high-speed rail in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved a controversial high-speed rail project connecting London to northern England.
Known as HS2, the line will cut journey times, allowing the UK to match other European nations which already have extensive high-speed rail.
Al Jazeera’s Emma Haywood reports from Birmingham, England.
