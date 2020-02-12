Johnson greenlights woodland-destroying high-speed rail in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved a controversial high-speed rail project connecting London to northern England.

Known as HS2, the line will cut journey times, allowing the UK to match other European nations which already have extensive high-speed rail.

Al Jazeera’s Emma Haywood reports from Birmingham, England.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #HS2 #UK