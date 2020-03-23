Johnson: “We now have to take special steps to protect the particularly vulnerable”

6. SOUNDBITE 1 – Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister (male, English, 21 sec): “We now have to take special steps to protect the particularly vulnerable. You remember I said that the moment would come when we needed to shield those with serious conditions. There are probably about 1.5 million in all.”

