Joining forces: Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker agree to $50bn union

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA Group have signed a binding deal, in a bid to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker.

The companies say they will not close any factories.

The merger will allow the companies to share technology to play catch-up in an industry that is increasingly turning away from fossil fuels.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

