Jordan: A muted response to Trump’s Middle East plan

More than two million Palestinians live in Jordan and many of them have voiced anger over the United States president’s Middle East plan.

But the reaction from Jordan’s king and his government has been muted.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from the capital, Amman.

