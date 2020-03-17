Jordan: Army deployed on Amman streets ahead of expected coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Jordanian soldiers and army vehicles were filmed on the streets of Amman on Tuesday, as reports from the country suggest that the government is set to announce a nationwide lockdown to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, after the number of infected people reached 35.

As of now, Jordan has closed its land and sea borders with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, as well as suspending incoming and outgoing flights.

Footage shows the army on the streets among bustling traffic, and dozens of Amman residents walking down the roads.

Video ID: 20200317-060

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-060

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly