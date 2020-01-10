-
Jordan: Catholic Churches celebrate pilgrimage the Baptism site
Catholic churches in Jordan celebrated the 20th Christian and national pilgrimage day to the Baptism site of Christ, which is located on the eastern bank of the River Jordan, on Friday.
Pilgrims started near the Russian pilgrimage centre and advanced with Scout and youth groups towards the Catholic Church of the baptism of Christ.
“Today we are witnessing this annual reminiscence of the event of the Baptism because when we revive this memory we take from the spirituality and sanctity of this place,” Father Refaat Badr, the director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media said.
He added, “The Holy Land is not only west of the river but also east of the river because here the prophets lived and lived Christ and wandered in cities and villages and was baptised in the waters of the Jordan River by Hanna the Baptist.”
The Christian and national pilgrimage day was celebrated first in 2000. Heads and representatives of the Catholic Churches (Latins, Roman Catholics, Maronites, Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Armenians Catholics) participate in the event.
