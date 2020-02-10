Share
Jordan: Destitution fears as gov’t tackles public debt

3 hours ago

Jordan has brought in another increase in taxes.
When the hikes were first announced in 2018 they led to widespread protests.
This is the final phase – and though the response has been more muted, many people are worried they will not be able to make ends meet.
Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Amman, Jordan.

