Jordan: Destitution fears as gov’t tackles public debt

Jordan has brought in another increase in taxes.

When the hikes were first announced in 2018 they led to widespread protests.

This is the final phase – and though the response has been more muted, many people are worried they will not be able to make ends meet.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Amman, Jordan.

