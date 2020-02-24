-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Jordan: Emir of Qatar lands in Amman for talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: The Royal Hashemite Court
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani landed in Amman on Sunday, where he was met by Jordanian King Abdullah II ahead of their talks seeking to deepen their nations’ economic and regional relations.
Footage shows Qatar’s Emir being welcomed by King Abdullah II at Queen Alia International Airport.
The meeting also marks the beginning of a new diplomatic phase between Doha and the Riyadh-led GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) since tensions led Jordan to loosen ties in 2017.
Mandatory Credit: The Royal Hashemite Court
Video ID: 20200224-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly