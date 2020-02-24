Jordan: Emir of Qatar lands in Amman for talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani landed in Amman on Sunday, where he was met by Jordanian King Abdullah II ahead of their talks seeking to deepen their nations’ economic and regional relations.

Footage shows Qatar’s Emir being welcomed by King Abdullah II at Queen Alia International Airport.

The meeting also marks the beginning of a new diplomatic phase between Doha and the Riyadh-led GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) since tensions led Jordan to loosen ties in 2017.

