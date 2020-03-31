-
Jordan: Govt begins sending Jordanians quarantined in Amman hotels home
The Jordanian authorities began sending citizens quarantined in hotels in Amman back home on Monday, with the stipulation that they must spend 14 days in self-isolation upon their return amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the security force oversaw the operation and supervised citizens as they placed their luggage in vehicles provided by ride-hailing services before departing.
Around 2,000 people quarantined at hotels in Amman and other locations in the Dead Sea region are planned to be sent home, with foreigners set to be dispatched on Tuesday in coordination with their embassies.
Jordan has reported 268 cases of infected by COVID-19 and 5 fatalities so far, with the government currently imposing a lockdown with residents only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, with a curfew also in place.
