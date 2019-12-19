Jordan: Greek Foreign Minister visits Jordan amid tension with Turkey

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Thursday to garner support as relations with Turkey continued to be strained.

Dendias began a tour of the Arab capitals, including Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, where he is on a diplomatic mission to isolate Turkey and bolster relationships as the maritime borders dispute continued.

Athens fears Ankara will begin to drill for hydrocarbons in waters it claims as its maritime territory. The EU is threatening Turkey with sanctions after it sent exploration vessels to examine if there was gas and oil in Cypriot territories.

