-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Jordan: Hundreds protest against Israeli gas imports in Zarqa
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people protested against the import of natural gas from Israel by Jordan, in the north-eastern Jordanian city of Zarqa on Friday.
The mayor of Zarqa, Imad al-Momani, called on the authorities to “cancel this humiliating agreement” while speaking to the demonstrators.
Jordan’s National Electricity Company (NEPCO) began receiving gas supplies from Israel’s largest offshore natural gas field, named Leviathan, last week on an experimental basis.
The delivery of gas is a result of a deal signed between NEPCO and the US-based Nobel Energy company in September 2016 which is set to supply gas to NEPCO for the next 15 years.
Video ID: 20200110-041
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-041
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly