Jordan: Hundreds protest against Israeli gas imports in Zarqa

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people protested against the import of natural gas from Israel by Jordan, in the north-eastern Jordanian city of Zarqa on Friday.

The mayor of Zarqa, Imad al-Momani, called on the authorities to “cancel this humiliating agreement” while speaking to the demonstrators.

Jordan’s National Electricity Company (NEPCO) began receiving gas supplies from Israel’s largest offshore natural gas field, named Leviathan, last week on an experimental basis.

The delivery of gas is a result of a deal signed between NEPCO and the US-based Nobel Energy company in September 2016 which is set to supply gas to NEPCO for the next 15 years.

Video ID: 20200110-041

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-041

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly