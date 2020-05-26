-
Jordan: King Abdullah II praises coronavirus response in Independence Day speech
Mandatory Credit: Jordanian Royal Palace
King Abdullah II of Jordan praised his country’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic when he addressed the nation from Amman on Monday. The monarch was speaking as the country marked the 74th anniversary of its independence.
“This nation has decisively overcome the toughest tests. Our battle with coronavirus disease is but one of those tough tests that have shown the efficiency of the state, its enduring institutions, and the strength of its army and security forces. Yes, we have been physically distant, but our hearts and goals have grown closer, so that we can succeed,” said the king.
Jordan has reported 711 cases of the novel coronavirus with 91 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200526-007
