Jordan: Olympic judo hopeful keeps fit by lifting little sister at home

Jordanian judoka Hadeel al-Alami has continued her Olympic training at home by lifting her little sister as weight after the government imposed a strict lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, as footage shot in Amman on Wednesday shows.

“I asked my little sister for help in my home exercises because she is light weighted, the right weight for me,” explained the 20-year-old athlete Hadeel al-Alami.

The young athlete has further overcome the closure of gyms in the country by using improvised weights and training on her rooftop.

Hadeel is the only Jordanian woman set to participate in the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers originally planned for March 2020. With the games now postponed until 2021, the young Judoka has intensified her training looking forward to the next year’s games.

