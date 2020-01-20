-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Jordan: Parliament approves draft law to stop Israeli gas import
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Jordan parliament passed a draft law to stop gas imports from Israel, in Amman on Sunday, days after the Kingdom started receiving energy supplies from its neighbouring country’s offshore Leviathan field.
Footage shows members of Parliament discussing the draft as well as a group of protesters gathered outside the building.
Ibrahim Al-Sunaid, a member of the Jordan’s Parliament stated: “A good step for the Jordan Parliament is to meet today [and make a decision] not to import gas, hoping that we will not need to import goods from this Zionist enemy. We hope this law will be implemented soon, because if there was no urgency, it would be placed in the drawers.”
The draft passed on Sunday requires the cabinet approval.
Jordan has been importing Israeli gas as a result of a 15-year deal signed between the country’s national electricity company NEPCO and the US-Israeli consortium Nobel Energy company in September 2016.
Video ID: 20200120-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly