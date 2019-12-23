Jordan: Several dead, hundreds infected as swine flu spreads

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nine people have reportedly died and 341 people have been infected as swine flu sweeps through Jordan. Footage from Monday shows Amman’s Al Bashir Hospital, where some patients are being treated, as well as the Ministry of Health and a local school.

“The Ministry of Health has taken several measures to control this disease. A unified protocol has been distributed to all private and government hospitals and medical services, in order to deal with these cases uniformly”, said Assistant Secretary General of the Jordanian Health Ministry Adnan Ishaq.

Awareness raising campaigns are also being conducted inside schools, where teachers are instructing children on preventive measures to avoid spreading the virus.

“I advised them not to approach infected classmates, wash hands with soaps, use hygiene products,” said head teacher Iman Al-Amayreh, as she explained the measures launched to contain the disease.

The swine flu is expected to spread across December and to last until the end of the month in the country.

