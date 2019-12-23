-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Jordan: Several dead, hundreds infected as swine flu spreads
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nine people have reportedly died and 341 people have been infected as swine flu sweeps through Jordan. Footage from Monday shows Amman’s Al Bashir Hospital, where some patients are being treated, as well as the Ministry of Health and a local school.
“The Ministry of Health has taken several measures to control this disease. A unified protocol has been distributed to all private and government hospitals and medical services, in order to deal with these cases uniformly”, said Assistant Secretary General of the Jordanian Health Ministry Adnan Ishaq.
Awareness raising campaigns are also being conducted inside schools, where teachers are instructing children on preventive measures to avoid spreading the virus.
“I advised them not to approach infected classmates, wash hands with soaps, use hygiene products,” said head teacher Iman Al-Amayreh, as she explained the measures launched to contain the disease.
The swine flu is expected to spread across December and to last until the end of the month in the country.
Video ID: 20191223-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly