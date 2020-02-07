Jordan: Trump’s “deal of the century” sparks protest outside American Embassy in Amman

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Despite the heavy rain on Friday, hundreds of Jordanians rallied in defence of Palestine and to decry US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, also known as the “deal of the century.”

The protesters chanted against Trump’s deal as well as the 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel. “Shame, shame, they have sold Jerusalem,” protesters chanted as locals called for the protection of Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque.

One banner on display read: “The right of return is sacred,” referring to the hopes of many Palestinians that they will be able to return to their homeland. The land in question that either they or their families used to inhabit is situated on land that is now part of Israel.

Spokesman for the National Alliance to Fight the Deal of the Century Abdel-Fattah al-Kilani proclaimed “The popular pressure and these marches must continue, whether in this small form or on larger levels, because this is the ultimate proof that the people reject this deal.”

Demonstrators also took to the streets in other provinces including the northern al-Zarq and Ajloun, according to media reports.

Trump unveiled his set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC last month.

Palestinians rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel.

