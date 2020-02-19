Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert: Hollywood’s new place to film

On Middle East Matters we journey to Jordan, where the splendid archaeological city of Petra and the Wadi Rum desert are just some of the country’s sites to feature in dozens of Hollywood blockbusters, from Indiana Jones to Star Wars.

