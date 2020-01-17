Share
0 0 0 0

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

about 1 hour ago

Brazil’s culture minister spoke about national art in a speech that closely resembled that of Hilter’s propaganda chief.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/17/josef-goebbels-quote-controversy-brazil-culture-chief-roberto-alvim-sparks-outrage-in-vide

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment