Journalists in Iran speak out against censorship

Prominent journalist organisations as well as well-known state TV anchors have spoken out against censorship in Iran, this in the midst of protests triggered by the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Iran. Elsewhere, we look at reaction to the so-called ‘crisis summit’ of British royals, this over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Will their titles be revoked?

