Journalists in Pakistan fear lack of protective equipment
Pakistan is one of several countries where journalists are risking their lives to report on the pandemic, with little or no protective equipment. Journalists working in newsrooms, sitting side by side close to each other without any social distancing
The Pakistani government is the sole provider of personal safety equipment and says it will soon start providing it to journalists nationwide.
Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.
