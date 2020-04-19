Journalists in Pakistan fear lack of protective equipment

Pakistan is one of several countries where journalists are risking their lives to report on the pandemic, with little or no protective equipment. Journalists working in newsrooms, sitting side by side close to each other without any social distancing

The Pakistani government is the sole provider of personal safety equipment and says it will soon start providing it to journalists nationwide.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

