Journalists making the headlines | Inside Story

The annual review by Reporters Without Borders says most of the 49 reporters killed were covering the wars in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

But while fewer journalists are being killed while doing their job, more are being imprisoned.

The Paris-based watchdog says says 389 journalists were locked up this year – almost half of them in China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

And at least 57 journalists are held hostage mostly in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine.

Many others are facing just as much danger in in supposedly peaceful countries, including in South America.

So is it the message or the messenger that’s unsettling so many world leaders?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Sabrina Bennoui – Head of Middle East desk, Reporters Without Borders

Robert Gutsche – Associate Professor, Lancaster University

Yusuf Kanli, Director of Media, Media for Democracy Programme

