-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Journalists making the headlines | Inside Story
The annual review by Reporters Without Borders says most of the 49 reporters killed were covering the wars in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
But while fewer journalists are being killed while doing their job, more are being imprisoned.
The Paris-based watchdog says says 389 journalists were locked up this year – almost half of them in China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
And at least 57 journalists are held hostage mostly in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine.
Many others are facing just as much danger in in supposedly peaceful countries, including in South America.
So is it the message or the messenger that’s unsettling so many world leaders?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Sabrina Bennoui – Head of Middle East desk, Reporters Without Borders
Robert Gutsche – Associate Professor, Lancaster University
Yusuf Kanli, Director of Media, Media for Democracy Programme
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#Journalism
#InsideStory