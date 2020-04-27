Share
‘Joy and relief’: Spanish children allowed out after six weeks in Covid-19 lockdown

52 mins ago

Children in Spain got their first taste of freedom after more than six weeks stuck indoors on Sunday, as Spain eased its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to allow under 14s to go outside for play and exercise for the first time since March 14.

