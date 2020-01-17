Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland

Judges in Poland are speaking out against a bill that would allow the government to discipline them if they criticise judicial reforms.

The proposed bill is the latest episode in a years-long squabble over courts reform that has triggered a feud with the European Union.

Judge Igor Tuleya has been fighting against the government’s campaign.

