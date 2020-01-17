Share
0 0 0 0

Judge Igor Tuleya fights against judicial indolence in Poland

about 1 hour ago

Judges in Poland are speaking out against a bill that would allow the government to discipline them if they criticise judicial reforms.
The proposed bill is the latest episode in a years-long squabble over courts reform that has triggered a feud with the European Union.
Judge Igor Tuleya has been fighting against the government’s campaign.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Poland #PolandMuzzleLaw #PolandJudicialReforms

Leave a Comment