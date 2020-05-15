-
Coronavirus: What’s happening across the world – correspondents report | DW News - 13 hours ago
-
This $130 Box Could Transform Covid-19 Care - 14 hours ago
-
Autopsies reveal: Coronavirus is more than a lung infection | COVID-19 Special - 15 hours ago
-
Mark Ruffalo is making movies from an Airbnb?! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
How Miranda found her inner Miranda | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Will Ferrell shows his testicles… | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Normal People stars shock by weird viral fame | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
June deadline for tests in all England care homes – Coronavirus Covid-19 Update 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
What Covid-19 Revealed About Our Meat Supply - 16 hours ago
-
Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News - 18 hours ago
June deadline for tests in all England care homes – Coronavirus Covid-19 Update 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?
Today’s government press conference was led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He was joined by the deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, and Dr Nikki Kanani, a medical director with NHS England.
Here’s what they told us:
A further £600m ($730m) has been made available to care homes in England this week, on top of other injections of money over the past few months
All care home residents and staff will be tested for coronavirus by June
Each care home will have a named clinical lead from the NHS. They will also get help with accessing technology to help residents speak safely to GPs and other health workers
Care homes should be transparent with families about the situation within the home
Younger disabled people in care homes should have access to testing but the priority is older people because they are most vulnerable
The R-number – or the average number of people infected by each infected person – is somewhere between 0.7 and 1.
BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC
