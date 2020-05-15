June deadline for tests in all England care homes – Coronavirus Covid-19 Update 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a

🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?

Today’s government press conference was led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He was joined by the deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, and Dr Nikki Kanani, a medical director with NHS England.

Here’s what they told us:

A further £600m ($730m) has been made available to care homes in England this week, on top of other injections of money over the past few months

All care home residents and staff will be tested for coronavirus by June

Each care home will have a named clinical lead from the NHS. They will also get help with accessing technology to help residents speak safely to GPs and other health workers

Care homes should be transparent with families about the situation within the home

Younger disabled people in care homes should have access to testing but the priority is older people because they are most vulnerable

The R-number – or the average number of people infected by each infected person – is somewhere between 0.7 and 1.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.