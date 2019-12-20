Junqueras immunity: European Parliament President calls on Spanish authorities to comply ruling

Oriol Junqueras, former Vice President of Catalonia, became a Member of the European Parliament as soon as he was elected – so says the EU’s top court in Luxembourg. That means he enjoyed parliamentary immunity from that moment on, even if he was in pre-trial detention.…

