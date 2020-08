‘Justice delayed’: Hariri trial verdict to increase tension

A UN-backed court is due to issue its verdict in the case of the assassination of Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri.

He was prime minister until his resignation in 2004, and was killed in a car bombing a year later.

The four men accused are known members of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed armed group that, along with its allies, now appears favoured in the balance of Lebanon’s political power.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

