-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Karachi’s Kathak Dancers | Close Up
On any given Thursday, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in southern Pakistan reverberates with Sindhi folk music and hundreds of people dancing. But in February 2017, a suicide bomber attacked the shrine, claiming the lives of 88 people and injuring many more.
In an act of defiance and solidarity, Sheema Kermani travelled to the site a few days after the attack and performed the Dhamall, a form of dance rooted in the promise of spiritual trance. Videos of her performance spread across social media.
Sheema’s journey started long before the attack at the Sufi shrine. The 67-year-old has championed activism and addressed social issues all her life.
She founded the Tehrik-e-Niswaan (Movement for Women) in the late 1970s. Together with a group of actors and artists, Sheema went to different neighbourhoods of Pakistan and put on performances centred around the issues affecting that community.
Sheema continues to be a champion for women’s rights, both through performing arts and community outreach.
“Activism. That is what really is important in performing arts. That you provoke people to think. You move them to question their own lives.”
Filmed and directed by Karim Shah
Camera: Hasham Cheema, Andy Jackson
Producer: Andrew Smith
Editor: Andrew Phillips
Executive Producers: Deeyah Khan at Fuuse and Andrew Phillips
Music: The Sketches
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #AJCloseUp #PakistanDancer