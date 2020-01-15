Share
0 0 0 0

Karamba Diaby: German police launch probe after attack on office of Africa-born MP

40 mins ago

Bullet holes have been discovered at the office of high-profile Bundestag politician. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/karamba-diaby-german-police-launch-probe-after-attack-on-office-of-africa-born-mp

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment