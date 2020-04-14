Karate family trains on Gaza rooftop amid COVID-19 restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The rooftop of the house of a Rafah karate instructor has been turned into a training yard for his six children after his dojo was closed due to restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, as seen in footage from Tuesday.

Footage shows karate instructor Khaled Sheikh al-Eid training his six children, aged between six and 21. The rooftop of the al-Eid home became the only place where the family could continue to train.

The State of Palestine has recorded 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two people dying thus far, according to Johns Hopkins university data.

