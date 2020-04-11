Katyn massacre: Tensions continue between Russia and Poland

Tensions between Poland and Russia are rising ahead of events planned to mark the end of World War II.

Warsaw is accusing Moscow of trying to rewrite history as it remembers the thousands of Polish officers and intelligentsia murdered by Soviet secret police 80 years ago.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Russia’s Katyn forest where the massacre took place.

