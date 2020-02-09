Share
Kazakhstan: 8 people killed in ethnic violence

6 hours ago

At least eight people are dead and 137 have been wounded in violence in Kazakhstan.
Gangs of armed men have attacked restaurants and businesses in the southern Jambyl region.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called an emergency government session and he has sent security personnel to the area.
Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

