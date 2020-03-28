Kazakhstan announces $10bn economic package

Kazakhstan’s government is pumping billions of dollars into its economy to help stave off the impact of the coronavirus.

But the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is making it harder to stabilise the oil-dependent Kazakh economy.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan