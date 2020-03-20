Kazakhstan: Coronavirus exodus in Almaty as city goes into shutdown

After the Kazakh government announced restrictions on entry and exit from Almaty due to the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people attempted to leave the city on Wednesday, a day before the measures would come into effect. Footage shows people queuing with their belongings for buses to leave the city, as well as traffic jams resulting from the mass exodus. “Taking into account the complicated situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other cities of Kazakhstan, State Commission decided to introduce additional restrictive, preventive and anti-epidemic measures in Nur-Sultan and Almaty,” reported the press service of the government. According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, by Wednesday there were 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 593 further patients in quarantine.

