Kazakhstan: First moments after passenger jet crash in Almaty

The first moments after the Bek Air passenger jet crashed in Almaty on Friday were captured on camera.

An eyewitness, thought to be a local resident, says in the footage that “plane crashed, many people were hurt. It is Bek Air.”

“People are calling for ambulances, they don’t come. Many people were hurt, many dead people. Many were saved, pulled out. Rescuers are working. Awful!” the woman said.

The Bek Air jet went down just moments after taking off at Almaty airport, reportedly crashing into concrete barrier before hitting a two-storied building. The plane was en route to the capital Nur-Sultan.

According to the Kazakh Emergency Ministry, at least 12 people died in the crash. The plane was carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members as it came down.

Kazakh health officials said that 66 people were taken to hospitals following the crash. Ten people are in critical condition and 53 in total are currently receiving treatment, according to the ministry of health.

