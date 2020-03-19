Kazakhstan: Military vehicles deployed to Almaty streets amid coronavirus lockdown

Armoured personnel carriers (APC) and other military equipment were deployed in Almaty city to enforce the coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday evening. Police officers, National Guard members and Kazakh Ministry of Defense units guarded the entrance to the capital city. “Taking into account the complicated situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other cities of Kazakhstan, State Commission decided to introduce additional restrictive, preventive and anti-epidemic measures in Nur-Sultan and Almaty,” reported the press service of the government. Authorities in Kazakhstan imposed a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 16. In total, 35 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 17 of which were detected in Almaty.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20200318 077

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly