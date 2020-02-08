-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Kazakhstan: President Tokayev urges tough response after eight killed in mass brawl
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jormat Tokayev ordered to set up a commission to investigate a mass brawl at an emergency government meeting in Nur-Sultan on Saturday.
The interior minister said eight people were killed and 40 injured in the incident in Masanchi village in southern Kazakhstan on Friday.
President Tokayev instructed the officials to organise funerals for the victims and provide necessary assistance to their families.
“I urge the citizens not to give in to false rumors, to assist the law enforcement bodies in ensuring public security. For their part, the authorities will take all necessary measures to solve the problems that have arisen”, said Tokayev.
Video ID: 20200208-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200208-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly