Kazakhstan: President Tokayev urges tough response after eight killed in mass brawl

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jormat Tokayev ordered to set up a commission to investigate a mass brawl at an emergency government meeting in Nur-Sultan on Saturday.

The interior minister said eight people were killed and 40 injured in the incident in Masanchi village in southern Kazakhstan on Friday.

President Tokayev instructed the officials to organise funerals for the victims and provide necessary assistance to their families.

“I urge the citizens not to give in to false rumors, to assist the law enforcement bodies in ensuring public security. For their part, the authorities will take all necessary measures to solve the problems that have arisen”, said Tokayev.

