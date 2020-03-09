Keep calm and carry on… until we get a coronavirus vaccine

IN THE PAPERS – Monday, 09.03.2020: We find out why a coronavirus vaccine wasn’t developed earlier and how the manufacturing of a vaccine in 12 months on a global scale would be an unprecedented achievement. But first, we look at coverage of the Turkey-EU talks over the migrant crisis. And we find out what may have been behind Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s purge of royal princes.

