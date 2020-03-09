Share
0 0 0 0

Keep calm and carry on… until we get a coronavirus vaccine

2 hours ago

IN THE PAPERS – Monday, 09.03.2020: We find out why a coronavirus vaccine wasn’t developed earlier and how the manufacturing of a vaccine in 12 months on a global scale would be an unprecedented achievement. But first, we look at coverage of the Turkey-EU talks over the migrant crisis. And we find out what may have been behind Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s purge of royal princes.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment