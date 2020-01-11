Share
‘Keep your war away’: Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

12 mins ago

Two Iraqi journalists have been killed in Basra in southern Iraq.
Activists say there is a campaign by armed groups backed by Iran to drive them out of the region.
It comes as protests take place in several Iraqi cities in a revival of anti-government rallies which began in October.
Demonstrators also chanted anti-US and anti-Iranian slogans.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.

