Keeping big cats as ‘pets’, a growing trend in Pakistan

In Pakistan, keeping lions or tigers at home is a growing trend, flouting rules and safety regulations. The wild animals are seen as a status symbol in the country. Politics and lions often go hand in hand, with politicians buying big cats to symbolise their power. But now, even ordinary citizens are latching onto the craze for keeping wild lions as pets, often putting the animals in cages. Our France 2 colleagues Nicolas Bertrand, Shahzaib Wahlah and Marie Fortunato report.

